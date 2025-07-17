Ceasefire in Syria, and Trump in 'no rush' to talk to Iran

The Syrian government and Druze leaders reached a ceasefire agreement. US President Donald Trump says he’s in “no rush” to talk to Iran. Israel has told Gaza mediators it plans to create a security zone and evict Palestinians in the north.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Israel strikes central Damascus as Syrian government widens attack on Sweida
Trump says he is in 'no rush' to strike nuclear deal with Iran
Israel tells Gaza mediators it plans to create security zone and evict Palestinians in the north
Israel opens new military corridor in southern Gaza
This episode features Danny Makki, reporting for The National from Sweida; Nada AlTaher, Senior Foreign Reporter; and Hamza Hendawi, Cairo Correspondent.
