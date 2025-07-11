Podcasts

Opec's new forecast and Syria-SDF tensions

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

July 11, 2025

Opec has raised its forecast for world oil and energy demand, the Syrian government has accused the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces of delays in implementing an integration deal, while Saudi Arabia is updating its rules to allow foreigners to buy property in specific zones.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Opec raises 2050 oil demand outlook amid expansion of global economies

Relax, it’s ‘chill, baby, chill’: Opec assures inventories stay tight

Syria blames US-backed Kurds for instability after failed meeting

Saudi foreign property ownership rules will be 'transformational' for long-term expats

This episode features Manus Cranny, geo-economics editor, and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.

