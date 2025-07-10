Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Israel's AI war machine and Hezbollah's disarming conditions

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

July 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Many in Gaza believe there is an unseen, pervasive AI presence that is watching, listening and waiting for those on its target list to show their faces. Lebanon is considering a road map to disarm Hezbollah. Hamas on Wednesday said Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel in Doha were progressing due to US President Donald Trump's involvement in the process.

Data-driven deaths: How Israel's AI war machine pinpoints Palestinian victims

Hamas credits Trump for progress in Gaza ceasefire talks

Israel sends troops deeper into south Lebanon to destroy alleged Hezbollah sites
Read More

This episode features Damien McElroy, London bureau chief; and Jamie Prentis, Beirut correspondent.

As well as traditional warfare, some in Gaza are fearful of the role artificial intelligence is playing in Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territory. AFP

Israel's AI war machine and Hezbollah's disarming conditions

Tips for a kid-friendly, cultural summer in Abu Dhabi

Tips for a kid-friendly, cultural summer in Abu Dhabi

Oman’s currency is pegged to the dollar, but the cost of a taxi ride varies according to the driver. Silvia Razgova / The National

What does Oman's new income tax mean for the Gulf?

Palestinians carry sacks and boxes of food and humanitarian aid, unloaded from a World Food Program convoy that was heading to Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo / Jehad Alshrafi)

Gaza 'concentration camps' and Red Sea attacks

