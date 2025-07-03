Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Iran suspends co-operation with UN nuclear watchdog, and Israel close to finalising ceasefire

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

July 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has approved a law suspending co-operation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog. US President Donald Trump said Israel has taken a significant step towards finalising a ceasefire in Gaza. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party could begin disarming within days.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Trump says Israel has agreed on conditions to finalise 60-day Gaza ceasefire

IAEA in dark as Iran's president approves law to sideline agency

PKK disarmament could begin in days, Turkey confirms

This episode features Senior Foreign Reporter Mina Aldroubi, Cairo Correspondent Hamza Hendawi and Turkey Correspondent Lizzie Porter.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: July 03, 2025, 2:00 AM
Podcast

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a meeting in Ilam, Iran, June 12, 2025. Iran's Presidential website / WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Handout via REUTERS / File Photo

Iran suspends IAEA co-operation and Israel closer to ceasefire

