Iran's President Pezeshkian approves law suspending IAEA cooperation

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has approved a law suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, state media reported on Wednesday, after US air strikes hit three of the country's nuclear facilities.

It follows the passing of the law by Iran’s parliament as well as approval from a constitutional watchdog.

After the law's passage, Iran's Supreme National Security Council was to oversee the bill and its implementation. While the council itself has not said anything publicly, Mr Pezeshkian is the head of the council, so his reported order signals that the law will be implemented.

"The government is obligated to immediately suspend any cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency based on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and its safeguards, until certain conditions are met, including ensuring the security of the facilities and scientists," Iran's state-run Tasnim news agency said on Wednesday.

The IAEA has long monitored Iran's nuclear energy programme. Tehran has long claimed the programme is for peaceful, civilian purposes, but western powers suspect Iran is seeking to build a bomb. Tensions came to a head last month when Israel launched air strikes on Iran in an effort to cripple its nuclear infrastructure.

The US then entered the conflict by sending B-2 bombers to drop "bunker-buster" bombs on three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day war, which ended in a ceasefire last Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told US broadcaster CBS in an interview, a part of which was released on Tuesday, that Iran's Fordow nuclear facility has been "seriously and heavily damaged" by the US bombing, while cautioning that the full picture was still unclear.

Mr Araghchi said the full picture at Fordow was still unclear. EPA

"No one exactly knows what has transpired in Fordow. That being said, what we know so far is that the facilities have been seriously and heavily damaged," Mr Araghchi said.

"The Atomic Energy Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran... is currently undertaking evaluation and assessment, the report of which will be submitted to the government."

US President Donald Trump has claimed the strikes on Fordow "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear programme, but US officials have also acknowledged it will take time to form a complete assessement.

Fordow was the stronghold of Iran’s nuclear energy programme and came to be seen as a symbol of defiance by the ruling regime against the international community, as well as a bargaining chip in diplomacy.

The site’s extreme fortification made it nearly impossible to attack without advanced bunker-busting weaponry, something only the US possesses.

On Sunday the Washington Post cited sources familiar with classified intelligence circulating within the US government as saying that intercepted Iranian communications had downplayed the extent of damage caused by the US strikes.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth previously said the US strikes were "a resounding success”, angrily pushing back against what he called “fake news” media questioning how effective they were. A preliminary US intelligence report was leaked to the press in the days after the attacks.

Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, negotiated under then US President Barack Obama, allowed Iran to enrich uranium to 3.67 per cent — enough to fuel a nuclear power plant, but far below the threshold of 90 per cent needed for weapons-grade uranium. It also drastically reduced Iran’s stockpile of uranium, limited its use of centrifuges and relied on the IAEA to oversee Tehran’s compliance through additional oversight.

But Mr Trump, in his first term as president in 2018, unilaterally withdrew Washington from the accord, insisting it was not tough enough.

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Six things you need to know about UAE Women’s Special Olympics football team Several girls started playing football at age four They describe sport as their passion The girls don’t dwell on their condition They just say they may need to work a little harder than others When not in training, they play football with their brothers and sisters The girls want to inspire others to join the UAE Special Olympics teams

Lampedusa: Gateway to Europe

Pietro Bartolo and Lidia Tilotta

Quercus

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

Edited by Sahm Venter

Published by Liveright

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

Brighton 1

Gross (50' pen) Tottenham 1

Kane (48)

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Fighter profiles Gabrieli Pessanha (Brazil) Reigning Abu Dhabi World Pro champion in the 95kg division, virtually unbeatable in her weight class. Known for her pressure game but also dangerous with her back on the mat. Nathiely de Jesus, 23, (Brazil) Two-time World Pro champion renowned for her aggressive game. She is tall and most feared by her opponents for both her triangles and arm-bar attacks. Thamara Ferreira, 24, (Brazil) Since her brown belt days, Ferreira has been dominating the 70kg, in both the World Pro and the Grand Slams. With a very aggressive game. Samantha Cook, 32, (Britain) One of the biggest talents coming out of Europe in recent times. She is known for a highly technical game and bringing her A game to the table as always. Kendall Reusing, 22, (USA) Another young gun ready to explode in the big leagues. The Californian resident is a powerhouse in the -95kg division. Her duels with Pessanha have been highlights in the Grand Slams. Martina Gramenius, 32, (Sweden) Already a two-time Grand Slam champion in the current season. Gramenius won golds in the 70kg, in both in Moscow and Tokyo, to earn a spot in the inaugural Queen of Mats.

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

How to avoid crypto fraud Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.

Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.

Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.

Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.

Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.

Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.

Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

Museum of the Future in numbers 78 metres is the height of the museum

is the height of the museum 30,000 square metres is its total area

is its total area 17,000 square metres is the length of the stainless steel facade

is the length of the stainless steel facade 14 kilometres is the length of LED lights used on the facade

is the length of LED lights used on the facade 1,024 individual pieces make up the exterior

make up the exterior 7 floors in all, with one for administrative offices

in all, with one for administrative offices 2,400 diagonally intersecting steel members frame the torus shape

frame the torus shape 100 species of trees and plants dot the gardens

dot the gardens Dh145 is the price of a ticket

House-hunting Top 10 locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove Edinburgh, Scotland Westminster, London Camden, London Glasgow, Scotland Islington, London Kensington and Chelsea, London Highlands, Scotland Argyll and Bute, Scotland Fife, Scotland Tower Hamlets, London

A MINECRAFT MOVIE Director: Jared Hess Starring: Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa Rating: 3/5

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)