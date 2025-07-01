Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Lebanon pressured to disarm Hezbollah, and crackdowns in West Bank

Ban Barkawi gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Ban Barkawi
Ban Barkawi

July 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Lebanon is facing pressure from the US to disarm Hezbollah as soon as possible. Israel’s security service has clamped down on what it says is a network of Hamas militants in the occupied West Bank. Abu Dhabi’s population has crossed four million for the first time.

On today’s episode of Trending Middle East:

Lebanon pressured to approve Hezbollah disarmament in cabinet, sources in Beirut claim

West Bank tensions soar after arrests and settler attacks

Abu Dhabi's population crosses four million after 7.5 per cent surge in 2024

This episode features foreign editor Mohamad Ali Harisi, Jerusalem correspondent Thomas Helm, and assistant features editor Evelyn Lau.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our two-minute listener survey. Click here.

Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

Updated: July 01, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Podcast

More Episodes

The flag of Hezbollah is flown amid the rubble of a destroyed building in Beirut's southern suburbs. AFP

Lebanon pressured to disarm Hezbollah and crackdowns in West Bank

Rescue workers and locals at the scene of an airstrike in the town of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, 27 June 2025. The Ministry of Public Healthâ€™s Emergency Operations Center on Friday announced that an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment in Nabatieh resulted in the death of one woman and injured eleven others, according to preliminary figures. EPA / STR

Israel strikes Lebanon and Trump says Gaza ceasefire close

The Iranian magazine Tejarat Farda, with the headline 'The benefit of peace' and an image of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Donald Trump. EPA

Iran's conditions for US talks, and nuclear damage

Demonstrators wave flags and cheer during a protest against Israeli and American attacks on Iran, on June 24, 2025 in Tehran. Getty Images.

How did Israel and Iran go from strategic allies to bitter enemies?

More podcasts