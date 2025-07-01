Lebanon pressured to disarm Hezbollah, and crackdowns in West Bank

Lebanon is facing pressure from the US to disarm Hezbollah as soon as possible. Israel’s security service has clamped down on what it says is a network of Hamas militants in the occupied West Bank. Abu Dhabi’s population has crossed four million for the first time.

Lebanon pressured to approve Hezbollah disarmament in cabinet, sources in Beirut claim

West Bank tensions soar after arrests and settler attacks

Abu Dhabi's population crosses four million after 7.5 per cent surge in 2024

This episode features foreign editor Mohamad Ali Harisi, Jerusalem correspondent Thomas Helm, and assistant features editor Evelyn Lau.

