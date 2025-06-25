Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Iran and Israel in fragile ceasefire and aid site violence in Gaza

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared fragile just minutes after it came into effect, with both sides launching attacks. Violence continues to plague aid distribution operations in Gaza. Today is the second day of the Nato summit.

On today’s episode of Trending Middle East:

Israel ponders next move in Gaza after Iran ceasefire

Qatar reveals it helped broker Iran ceasefire

Hungry Gazans killed while waiting for food as NGOs warn US-Israel aid group of war crime complicity

Trump's focus on the Middle East could translate to less US involvement in Nato

This episode features Vanessa Ghanem, Arab Affairs Editor; and Sunniva Rose, Europe Correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our two-minute listener survey. Click here.

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster

Price, base: Dh708,750

Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Power: 374hp (total)

Torque: 570Nm (total)

Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

Pharaoh's curse

British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.
He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.
Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.
Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

You might also like
THE%20FLASH
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Andy%20Muschietti%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sasha%20Calle%2C%20Ben%20Affleck%2C%20Ezra%20Miller%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
While you're here
Updated: June 25, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Podcast

More Episodes

BEERSHEBA, ISRAEL - JUNE 24: Shop fronts are damaged near a building where four people were killed by an Iranian missile strike on June 24, 2025 in Beersheba, Israel. According to Israeli authorities, Iran launched a barrage of missiles in the early hours this morning, before the start of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between the two countries. The Iranian foreign minister said that, if Israel stopped its attacks as of this morning, Iran would also end its strikes. (Photo by Erik Marmor / Getty Images)

Fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire and aid site violence in Gaza

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - JUNE 23: Civilians retrieve personal belongings from the rubble of their house after a ballistic missile fired from Iran struck the city yesterday morning on June 23, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Iran and Israel have continued to exchange aerial attacks in the days after the United States bombed several Iranian nuclear sites. (Photo by Amir Levy / Getty Images)

Iran attacks US airbase in Qatar, and church bombing in Syria

A satellite image shows Iran's Fordow nuclear site after it was hit by US strikes. Reuters

IAEA holds emergency meeting and Gulf countries monitor radiation

Episode 1: How to get your dream job after graduation

Episode 1: Hunting your dream job

More podcasts

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

          By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
          Middle East Today