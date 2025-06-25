Iran and Israel in fragile ceasefire and aid site violence in Gaza

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared fragile just minutes after it came into effect, with both sides launching attacks. Violence continues to plague aid distribution operations in Gaza. Today is the second day of the Nato summit.
On today’s episode of Trending Middle East:
Israel ponders next move in Gaza after Iran ceasefire
Qatar reveals it helped broker Iran ceasefire
Hungry Gazans killed while waiting for food as NGOs warn US-Israel aid group of war crime complicity
Trump's focus on the Middle East could translate to less US involvement in Nato
This episode features Vanessa Ghanem, Arab Affairs Editor; and Sunniva Rose, Europe Correspondent.
