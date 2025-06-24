NGOs urge Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to close, warning of war crime complicity

Fifteen legal and human rights organisations have called on the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to end its work, after hundreds were killed near its aid sites in recent weeks.

In an open letter, the groups warned those involved with GHF operations they face charges of complicity in war crimes due to the aid foundation's work not adhering to humanitarian principles and international law.

Signatories to the letter include the International Federation for Human Rights, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, the American Centre for Constitutional Rights and the International Commission of Jurists.

"Individuals and corporate entities involved in the planning, financing, or execution of the GHF scheme may incur criminal liability – including under universal jurisdiction statutes – for aiding and abetting war crimes such as the forcible displacement of civilians, starvation as a method of warfare and denial of humanitarian access," the letter said.

Since the GHF began operations at the end of last month, hundreds have been killed near aid distribution sites in Gaza run by the US and Israel-backed organisation. It was set up after Israel eased its total blockade on relief supplies to the territory that lasted more than two months.

GHF operations have been marred by chaotic scenes, with Israeli troops accused of opening fire on Palestinians near its sites. GHF has denied responsibility for deaths near its aid points, contradicting statements from witnesses and Gaza rescue services.

UN agencies and major aid groups have refused to co-operate with the GHF over concerns it has been designed to cater to Israeli military objectives.

Doctors Without Borders head sounds alarm over pattern of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

The 15 organisations said the GHF's work was "dehumanising, repeatedly deadly and contributes to the forced displacement of the very population it purports to help".

They said GHF operations lack transparency and accountability, and that its work forces Palestinians to walk long distances through militarised zones to obtain food, creating a risk of forced displacement.

"This new model of privatised, militarised aid distribution constitutes a radical and dangerous shift away from established international humanitarian relief operations," they said.

The groups urged the GHF and all who have been supporting its work "to cease their operations".

"Failure to do so may expose these organisations ... to further risk of criminal and civil liability for aiding and abetting or otherwise being complicit in crimes under international law, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide in violation of international law," the letter said.

