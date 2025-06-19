Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Iran 'won't surrender', and ruins of Hezbollah strongholds

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 19, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Iran says it won’t surrender to US threats. The National tours Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon. Algerian gang leaders are convicted over smuggling migrants into France.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Khamenei says Iran won't surrender and warns Trump of 'irreparable' damage if US joins Israel war

Algerian ringleaders of smuggling gang convicted over cramming migrants into lorries to France

Israel says no calm in Beirut until Hezbollah is disarmed

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent, and Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode

Directors: Raj & DK

Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon

Rating: 4/5

Updated: June 19, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Podcast

