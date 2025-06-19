Iran 'won't surrender', and ruins of Hezbollah strongholds

Iran says it won’t surrender to US threats. The National tours Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon. Algerian gang leaders are convicted over smuggling migrants into France.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Khamenei says Iran won't surrender and warns Trump of 'irreparable' damage if US joins Israel war
Algerian ringleaders of smuggling gang convicted over cramming migrants into lorries to France
Israel says no calm in Beirut until Hezbollah is disarmed
This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent, and Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent.
