Middle East calls for de-escalation and G7 summit wraps

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Neighbours of Iran and Israel are denouncing the conflict. The G7 summit closes out. The UAE Coast Guard evacuates crew after a tanker collision in the Gulf of Oman.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Regional governments on high alert to de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict

Trump: We control Iran's skies and Khamenei must surrender
LatestTrump: We control Iran's skies and Khamenei must surrender
Read More

Israel-Iran conflict dominates G7 summit in Canada as Donald Trump leaves early

UAE Coast Guard rescues 24 crew members after oil tanker collision in Gulf of Oman

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent, and Willy Lowry, Senior Correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: June 18, 2025, 3:32 AM`
Podcast

Shiite Muslims take part in a protest against Israeli air strikes on Iran, in Islamabad, Pakistan. EPA

Middle East calls for de-escalation and G7 summit wraps

FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS / Raheb Homavandi / File Photo

Oil up, stocks down: Market volatility amid Iran-Israel war

Smoke from an Iranian missile strike in Hertzliya, Israel, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Iran fired several waves of drones and missiles over the last 24 hours, while Israel continued hitting Tehran, killing one more senior military official and setting the state-television complex ablaze with a strike during a live broadcast. Photographer: Kobi Wolf / Bloomberg

Iran and Israel: What's next?

A residential building in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva bears the scars of an Iranian missile attack. AP

Death tolls rise in Israel and Iran, and Palestinian black market risk grows

