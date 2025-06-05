Gaza aid points to reopen, and Israeli draft dispute threatens to collapse government

Aid distribution points run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation are set to reopen today following a temporary closure. There’s a new rift in Israel that’s threatening to collapse the government. Iran is rejecting a recent nuclear deal proposal from the Trump administration.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Gaza aid sites run by US and Israel-backed group closed after bloodshed

Iran's supreme leader rejects US proposal and vows to continue enrichment

Trump rules out 'any' uranium enrichment under Iran nuclear deal

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent.

