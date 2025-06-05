Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Gaza aid points to reopen, and Israeli draft dispute threatens to collapse government

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Aid distribution points run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation are set to reopen today following a temporary closure. There’s a new rift in Israel that’s threatening to collapse the government. Iran is rejecting a recent nuclear deal proposal from the Trump administration.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Gaza aid sites run by US and Israel-backed group closed after bloodshed

Iran's supreme leader rejects US proposal and vows to continue enrichment

Trump rules out 'any' uranium enrichment under Iran nuclear deal

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent.

Editor’s Note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

While you're here
Whiile you're here
Sly%20Cooper%20and%20the%20Thievius%20Raccoonus
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sucker%20Punch%20Productions%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%202%20to%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants
%3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Match info

Athletic Bilbao 0

Real Madrid 1 (Ramos 73' pen)

Updated: June 05, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Podcast

More Episodes

A Palestinian boy holds an empty bowl as he waits at a hot meal distribution point in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, June 4, 2025. The US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) group operating aid sites in the Gaza Strip announced the temporary closure of the facilities on June 4, following a string of deadly incidents near the distribution sites it operates that have sparked condemnation from the United Nations. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

Gaza aid points to reopen, and Israeli draft dispute threatens to collapse government

The Urban Treasures that define Abu Dhabi

The Urban Treasures that define Abu Dhabi

Muslims perform morning prayers in the grand mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 3, 2025. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Hajj begins today and Syria builds national army

Dubai's property market last year broke a decade-long record for home sales, while rental rates jumped to unprecedented levels. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Dubai real estate: Are we heading into market correction?

More podcasts

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

          By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
          Middle East Today