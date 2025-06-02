Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Gaza aid site shooting and Iran-US nuclear talks

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

June 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Aid handouts in Gaza are under new scrutiny after a deadly shooting. The US has sent Iran a proposal for a nuclear deal. Saudi Arabia and Qatar are offering financial support to state employees in Syria.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

'This is an ambush': Gazans walk into gunfire at US-backed food banks

Iran's Araghchi says nuclear programme within framework of agreements in call with IAEA chief

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister pledges financial support for Syria state staff

This episode features Hamza Hendawi, Cairo correspondent; and Mina AlDroubi, senior foreign reporter.

Updated: June 02, 2025, 2:00 AM`
