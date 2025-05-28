Podcasts

The US-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said it started distributing aid. Iraq's Oil Ministry is suing the semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Negotiations in Cairo and Doha for a Gaza ceasefire are “not leading” to a deal yet.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

US-backed Gaza aid foundation is distraction from what is really needed, UN says

Head of US-Israeli aid agency for Gaza resigns over lack of 'humanitarian principles'

Gaza ceasefire talks not leading to a deal yet, source says

Iraqi Oil Ministry files lawsuit against Kurdish region over unilaterally signed energy deals

This episode features Nada AlTaher, Senior Foreign Reporter, Hamza Hendawi, Cairo Correspondent, and Sinan Mahmoud, Baghdad Correspondent.

Updated: May 28, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Palestinians seeking food gather near an aid distribution site run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, on May 27. Reuters

Controversial aid group begins deliveries in Gaza and ceasefire talks falter

AI is ushering in a new era, and not just a new era in tech. Reuters

Stargate UAE: What does it mean for the future of AI?

Syrian pound notes stacked up at the central bank in Damascus. AFP

Syria plans to reshape economy, and Jerusalem Day sparks violence

A voter in Nabatieh, south Lebanon, holds a poster with images of Hezbollah's former leader Hassan Nasrallah, right, and his cousin and successor Hashem Safieddine during municipal elections on May 24. AP Photo

South Lebanon votes and UNRWA calls for aid deliveries

