Trump wraps Gulf trip in UAE and Turkey holds uncertain Ukraine talks

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

May 16, 2025

Donald Trump is wrapping his visit in the UAE today; he arrived in Abu Dhabi yesterday, becoming the second serving US president to visit the country. Turkish-hosted talks to end the conflict in Ukraine appeared uncertain on Thursday. Israel's army stepped up attacks on Gaza.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Sheikh Mohamed vows to work with Trump on advancing peace

US President Donald Trump visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bestows Trump with Order of Zayed

Ukraine accuses Russia of 'disrespect' as peace talks stall

'We were expecting a ceasefire': More than 100 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, civil defence says

This episode features Mohamad Ali Harisi, Foreign Editor; and Lizzie Porter, Turkey Correspondent.

Updated: May 16, 2025, 2:00 AM

