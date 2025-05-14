Saudi Arabia invests billions in US and Trump to lift Syria sanctions

US President Donald Trump rounded out his first day in Saudi Arabia with a strong commitment to Saudi-US relations as the Gulf country has committed to investing $600 billion in the US, including the "largest defence sales agreement in history”.
During his address at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, Mr Trump also announced that he would order the cessation of sanctions against Syria.
Qatar is preparing to receive Mr Trump later today on the second stop of his Gulf visit.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Saudi Arabia to invest $600bn in the US as countries sign 'largest defence deal in history'
Donald Trump orders cessation of US sanctions on Syria
Trump says it would be 'stupid' not to take gift of plane from Qatar
Trump visit: Qatar Airways' potential 100 Boeing jets order would be 'big boost' for struggling US company
This episode features Manus Cranny, Geo-Economics Editor, Mohamad Ali Harisi, Foreign Editor and Vanessa Ghanem, Arab Affairs Editor.
