Trump heads to the Gulf and flights resume in South Asia

US President Donald Trump arrives in the Gulf today. Flights between the UAE and Pakistan resumed at the weekend. There has been a sharp increase in settler violence across the occupied West Bank since the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

White House says Trump's Gulf trip to usher in 'golden age' in US-Middle East relations

Trump returns to a changed Gulf: How the region has evolved since 2017

India and Pakistan trade accusations of breaking ceasefire

India-Pakistan ceasefire: Passengers hopeful flights will operate as Islamabad reopens air space

Palestinians and Israeli activists hit by increasing settler attacks in Jordan Valley

This episode features Jihan Abdalla, Senior Correspondent and Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent.