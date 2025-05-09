Israel storms UNRWA schools and Emirates posts record revenues

Israeli forces stormed and shut down schools in occupied East Jerusalem run by the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees. Pakistan says its forces killed "40 to 50 Indian soldiers" along the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region. Dubai's Emirates airline has posted some of the biggest profits in its history.

Israeli forces storm six UNRWA schools in Jerusalem

Emirates posts record $5.2 billion annual profit on bumper travel demand

Pakistan claims to have killed '40 to 50 Indian soldiers'

This episode features Taniya Dutta, contributor; and Shweta Jain, Assistant Business Editor.