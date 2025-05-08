Podcasts

India-Pakistan escalation and what's next in the US-Houthi ceasefire

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

May 08, 2025

Tension between India and Pakistan is escalating. The US is potentially shifting its attention away from the Houthis in Yemen. A Lebanese border region has become a flashpoint for conflict with Syria.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

What’s behind the enduring India-Pakistan conflict?

World leaders call for restraint after India's strikes on Pakistan

US and Yemen's Houthis agree on ceasefire, says mediator Oman

'They attacked from all sides': How Lebanon's Bekaa valley became conflict flashpoint with Syria

This episode features Taniya Dutta, reporting for The National; Mina AlDroubi, senior foreign reporter; and Nada Atallah, Beirut correspondent.

Updated: May 08, 2025, 2:00 AM

