Trending Middle East

Israel vows retaliation for Houthi strike and an attack in Sudan

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

May 05, 2025

The Israeli military said it was investigating after a missile launched from Yemen on Sunday landed near Israel’s main airport. Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Sunday attacked a military airbase in the city of Port Sudan. In Gaza, children are escaping attacks as sole survivors of their families.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Eight injured as Houthi missile lands near Israel's main airport

RSF launches drone attack on military base inside Port Sudan airport

Gaza's sole survivors: Children face lives marked by tragedy and trauma

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent, and Hamza Hendawi, Cairo Correspondent.

Updated: May 05, 2025, 2:00 AM

