Lebanon seeks damages and Israel kills Islamic Group leader

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

April 23, 2025

Lebanon could claim up to $1 billion in damages through foreign courts in relation to the country’s largest financial scandal. The Israeli military launched a drone strike on Lebanon, a rare attack outside the country’s south since a ceasefire with Hezbollah took effect in November. Iran will offer major opportunities for foreign companies if Washington and Tehran secure a deal on the country’s nuclear programme and wide-ranging sanctions are lifted.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Lebanon could seek $1bn in damages in foreign courts over country’s largest financial scandal

Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior Islamic Group official

Iran holds 'significant potential' for foreign firms if nuclear deal struck, business leaders say

This episode features Nada Maucourant Atallah, Beirut correspondent, and Lizzie Porter, Turkey correspondent.

Updated: April 23, 2025, 2:00 AM

