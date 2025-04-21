Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Iran-US talks hailed for progress, and opposition to Syria's Al Shara in Iraq

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

April 21, 2025

Talks between Iran and the US on Tehran's nuclear programme are gaining momentum. Iraqi politicians are trying to keep Syrian President Ahmed Al Shara out of the Arab Summit next month. For a second year in a row, Christians in Gaza observed Easter Sunday in mourning.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

'Unlikely is possible', says Oman as US-Iran nuclear talks progress in Rome

Iraqi MPs try to block Syria’s Al Shara from Arab Summit in Baghdad

Death and destruction overshadow joy of Easter in Gaza

This episode features Mina Aldroubi, Senior Foreign Reporter; and Sinan Mahmoud, Iraq Correspondent.

Updated: April 21, 2025, 2:32 AM

