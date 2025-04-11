Podcasts

Trending Middle East

UAE accuses Sudan of false claims and markets react to Trump tariff pause

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Apple PodcastsSpotifyYoutubePodbean
Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

April 11, 2025

The UAE has accused Sudan’s army of lodging false allegations at the International Court of Justice. Global markets continue to fluctuate amid uncertainty after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on some of his sweeping tariffs. French President Emmanuel Macron has said his country plans to recognise a Palestinian state within months.

UAE accuses Sudan army of exploiting World Court to 'distract from own atrocities'

UAE says Sudan army's ICJ application is 'cynical publicity stunt'

Asian and European stocks join US relief rally after Trump tariff pause

Emmanuel Macron says France could recognise Palestinian state in June

This episode features Vanessa Ghanem, Arab Affairs Editor; and Sarmad Khan, Company and Markets Editor.

Test

Director: S Sashikanth

Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan

Star rating: 2/5

The specs

Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel

Power: 579hp

Torque: 859Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh825,900

On sale: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The National's picks

4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah
5.10pm: Continous
5.45pm: Raging Torrent
6.20pm: West Acre
7pm: Flood Zone
7.40pm: Straight No Chaser
8.15pm: Romantic Warrior
8.50pm: Calandogan
9.30pm: Forever Young

%3Cp%3EMATA%0D%3Cbr%3EArtist%3A%20M.I.A%0D%3Cbr%3ELabel%3A%20Island%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Details

Through Her Lens: The stories behind the photography of Eva Sereny

Forewords by Jacqueline Bisset and Charlotte Rampling, ACC Art Books

Updated: April 11, 2025, 2:00 AM

More Episodes

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

          By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
          Middle East Today