Israel expands Gaza offensive, and Iran's nuclear capacity

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
April 03, 2025

Israel is expanding its operations in Gaza. Iran has warned that any attack by the US or its allies could push Tehran to pursue nuclear weapons. The US is sending more forces to the Middle East.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Israeli defence minister warns 'large areas' will be seized as Gaza offensive expands

Iran talks nukes, but how close is it to building one?

US to send second aircraft carrier strike group to Middle East

Houthis claim US warship attacked in retaliation for strikes on Yemen that killed four

This episode features Foreign Editor Mohamad Ali Harisi.

Updated: April 03, 2025, 2:00 AM

