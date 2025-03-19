Israel ends Gaza ceasefire and lawyers aim to prosecute war crimes against Palestinians

UN officials have called for a ceasefire in Gaza to be reinstated after Israel launched new air strikes on the enclave, killing more than 400 people.

A group of lawyers and legal organisations, meanwhile, have formed a global coalition to pursue Israeli soldiers in courts. And at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, an Iranian adviser said Tehran cannot be sidelined in the quest for stability and peace in the region.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Hundreds killed as Israel launches new strikes across Gaza after ceasefire talks stall

Global network of lawyers to pursue Israeli soldiers in courts

Iran 'cannot be marginalised' in any regional peace framework, warns political adviser

We must find common ground with Iran, says UAE's Gargash

This episode features foreign correspondent Lemma Shehadi.