Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Israel ends Gaza ceasefire and lawyers aim to prosecute war crimes against Palestinians

Ban Barkawi gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Apple PodcastsSpotifyYoutubePodbean
Ban Barkawi
Ban Barkawi

March 19, 2025

UN officials have called for a ceasefire in Gaza to be reinstated after Israel launched new air strikes on the enclave, killing more than 400 people.

A group of lawyers and legal organisations, meanwhile, have formed a global coalition to pursue Israeli soldiers in courts. And at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, an Iranian adviser said Tehran cannot be sidelined in the quest for stability and peace in the region.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Hundreds killed as Israel launches new strikes across Gaza after ceasefire talks stall

Global network of lawyers to pursue Israeli soldiers in courts

Iran 'cannot be marginalised' in any regional peace framework, warns political adviser

We must find common ground with Iran, says UAE's Gargash

This episode features foreign correspondent Lemma Shehadi.

Updated: March 19, 2025, 2:00 AM

More Episodes

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today