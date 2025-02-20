Podcasts

Lebanon on 'armed resistance' and Rubio in the UAE

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s trends

February 20, 2025

Lebanon's newly formed government has omitted any mention of “armed resistance” from its ministerial statement for the first time in two decades. The National heard from a Yemeni journalist formerly detained by Houthi forces. President Sheikh Mohamed told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the UAE strongly opposes any attempt to displace the Palestinian people from Gaza.

UAE President rejects displacement of Palestinians in talks with Rubio

Lebanon scraps 'armed resistance' from ministerial statement for first time in two decades

‘They called us enemies of God’: Yemeni journalist describes torture in Houthi jail

This episode features Arab Affairs Editor Vanessa Ghanem and Nada AlTaher, Senior Foreign Reporter, reporting from Amman.

Updated: February 20, 2025, 2:00 AM

