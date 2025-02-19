Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Egypt's counter plan on Gaza, and official says SDF will not lay down arms

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s trends

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

February 19, 2025

The National has learnt details of Egypt’s plan countering US President Donald Trump’s proposed takeover of Gaza. The US-backed, mostly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces in control of large parts of Syria will not give up its weapons as long as ISIS remains active on Syrian territory. Lebanon said it will consider any remaining Israeli presence on its land an occupation.

Egypt's five-year plan for Gaza reconstruction includes safe zones and independent Palestinian agency

Syria’s Kurds to ‘lay down weapons when ISIS fight is over’

Lebanon warns it may use 'all means' to force full Israeli withdrawal

This episode features Kamal Tabikha in Cairo and Sunniva Rose in Paris.

Updated: February 19, 2025, 2:00 AM

