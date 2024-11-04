Trump and Harris hold final US election rallies and Israel notifies UN of UNRWA ban - Trending

Podcasts

Trump and Harris hold final US election rallies and Israel notifies UN of UNRWA ban

Yasmeen Altaji gives a roundup of today's trends

Yasmeen Altaji
November 04, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

US presidential election rivals Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have held their final rallies as the November 5 vote approaches.

Both are battling for support in battleground states including Wisconsin and Georgia, as various polls indicate close races. Mr Trump held a rally in the swing state of Georgia, with more than four million people having cast ballots there in early voting.

Israel, meanwhile, has notified the UN of the country's ban on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees operating in the occupied Palestinian territories. The decision is to take effect in three months, despite facing international condemnation.

Dubai has announced plans to introduce all-electric trackless and autonomous trams at eight locations across the emirate. The high-tech transport strategy was unveiled by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Dubai Tram this month.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority's Dh16 billion ($4.35 billion) Main Roads Development Plan 2024-2027 features 22 major projects, including initiatives aimed at bolstering traffic capacity and cutting travel times.

Updated: November 04, 2024, 6:23 AM

