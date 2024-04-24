UNRWA donors resume funding, pro-Palestinian protests at US campuses - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.
On today’s episode, many of UNRWA's donors are resuming funding after independent investigators said they received no evidence to support Israel's allegations against employees of the UN agency.
US universities are making headlines as pro-Palestine protests spread across campuses.
The UAE's Al Ain club beat Saudi giants Al Hilal to reach the Asian Champions League final.
Updated: April 24, 2024, 5:51 AM