World Central Kitchen, Iran’s embassy in Damascus attack, Biden’s iftar - Trending

On today’s episode, the founder of food charity operating in Gaza World Central Kitchen has criticised Israel for the “indiscriminate killing” of aid workers, after four of his colleagues were killed in a strike.

Two generals in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in an alleged Israeli strike on Iran's embassy complex in Damascus.

US President Joe Biden will host a scaled-down iftar at the White House after some guests shunned invitations in protest against his administration's handling of Israel's war in Gaza.