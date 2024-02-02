Hamilton to join Ferrari, Biden issues Israeli settler executive order - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton announces he will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season and join Ferrari.

US President Joe Biden has issued an executive order to tackle settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

As the war continues to rage in Gaza, Israeli soldiers have been ordered to burn down homes in the enclave “until they are rendered useless”, newspaper Haaretz reports.