Biden takes new action against West Bank settlers that attack Palestinians

Live updates: Follow the latest from Israel-Gaza

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Thursday that takes aim at Israeli settlers who undermine “peace, stability and security” in the occupied West Bank, following a surge in violence against Palestinians.

The new executive order gives the Treasury and State departments the authority to sanction foreign individuals “engaged in actions that include the directing or participating in acts or threats of violence against civilians, intimidating civilians to cause them to leave their homes, destroying or seizing property and acts of terrorism”, senior administration officials said ahead of the announcement.

"This violence poses a grave threat to peace, security, and stability in the West Bank, Israel and the Middle East region, and threatens the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

"Today’s actions seek to promote peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

Four people were expected to be sanctioned under this new order, senior administration officials said. Among those sanctioned was a person who led a riot that resulted in the death of a Palestinian civilian.

The officials said the new order also covers activities such as assaulting Palestinian Bedouin civilians, threatening them with additional violence and burning homes.

The sanctions block all property in the US and prohibits American citizens and businesses from conducting business with the designated people. The sanctioned individuals will also be denied entry into the US, the officials said.

The senior administration officials said the executive order is “non-discriminatory” and applies to Israelis, Palestinians and other foreign citizens.

Senior officials with the Israeli government were notified of the order before it was announced, the officials said.

Mr Biden and his administration have been outspoken in condemning the attacks by Israeli settlers in the West Bank following Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel. He has previously said those responsible for the violence would be held accountable.

Palestinians argue with Israeli settlers after violence near the West Bank city of Nablus in February last year. EPA

Since the outbreak of the war, violence has surged in the West Bank, resulting in the deaths of hundreds Palestinian civilians.

Since October 7, 362 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, according to UN figures.

That included an Israeli strike in Jenin last month that resulted in the deaths of seven Palestinians, as well as a raid at the Ibn Sina Hospital.

"Such actions constitute a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, and the broader Middle East region and undermine the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States," Mr Biden said in a letter to Congress.

The new order comes as Mr Biden was set to visit Michigan on Thursday as part of his presidential re-election campaign, but he was expected to face opposition from the state's Arab-American community over his handling of the conflict in the region.

Thursday's executive order also follows actions taken by the State Department to impose visa restrictions on extremist Israeli settlers in December.

A top US senator said ahead of the announcement that he was "pleased" with the latest measure.

"There's got to be a strong message against the extreme activities taken by some settlers on the West Bank, jeopardising the lives of Palestinians as well as peace in the region," said Ben Cardin, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"So I strongly support this strong action being taken against those that are involved in settler violence."