Disguised Israeli troops with silenced pistols kill Hamas suspects in hospital

Israeli forces have been accused of assassinating three men in an occupied West Bank hospital ward on Tuesday.

The operation, which was confirmed by the Israeli army, was conducted by soldiers disguised as Palestinians, with CCTV footage showing dozens of undercover troops, including three in women's clothing and two dressed as medical staff.

They were seen in a corridor of Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin with assault rifles.

The assassinated men were allegedly planning an attack on Israel. One was identified as Mohammed Jalamneh, 27, from Jenin, who Israel believes was in contact with the headquarters of Hamas abroad.

“Jalamneh planned to carry out a terror attack in the immediate future and used the hospital as a hiding place, and therefore was neutralised,” the Israeli military said.

Two other militants were from the area. One of them was a member of the Hamas-allied Islamic Jihad while the other was part of a group of Jenin-based gunmen, the Israeli military said.

Both had been involved in recent attacks, said the Israeli forces.

The military said the three had been killed but there was no immediate Palestinian confirmation of the men's identities.

Voice of Palestine radio reported that three Palestinians were killed at the hospital.

The Health Ministry in Ramallah said, “this morning three young men were martyred by the bullets of the occupation [Israeli] forces, who stormed the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin and shot them”.

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise raid into southern Israel, leading to a retaliatory assault on the Gaza Strip and a surge in violence in the occupied West Bank, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood.

During the past month, Israel has killed at least 60 Palestinians in the West Bank.