Antonio Guterres criticises Israel's two-state rejection, Palestine in last 16 – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres describes Israel's “repeated rejection” of a two-state solution as “unacceptable”, saying that the denial of the right to statehood to the Palestinian people would prolong the conflict at a time many around the world are calling for a ceasefire.

In sport, Palestine reaches the AFC Asian Cup knockout rounds for the first time in the history of the competition.

The director and lead actress of summer blockbuster Barbie are both snubbed in the Oscars 2024 nominations, despite being heavily favoured.

Apple's first Macintosh computer turns 40.