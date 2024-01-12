US and UK strike Yemen's Houthi rebels, UN court hears case against Israel - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

The US and the UK conducted air strikes against Houthi rebel positions across Yemen early on Friday, US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Some social media users on X have used the trending hashtag #NotInMyName in response to the air strikes.

South Africa has taken Israel to the UN's leading court over accusations of genocide against the Palestinian people and presented an 84-page filing in its statement, with 13 weeks of evidence of genocidal intent and actions in Gaza.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has approved the establishment of a specialised medical city dedicated to women and children’s health in the emirate.