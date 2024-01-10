LATEST NEWS
FILE PHOTO: A coastguard boat sails past a commercial container ship docked at the Houthi-held Red Sea port of Hodeidah, as a container ship carrying general commercial goods docked at the port for the first time since at least 2016, in Hodeidah, Yemen February 25, 2023. REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah / File Photo

Israel-Gaza war live: Houthis target Red Sea shipping with 'complex attack'

US forces intercepted 21 drones and missiles fired towards international shipping lanes

  • Houthis launch 'complex attack' targeting Red Sea shipping
  • Daily toll on people of Gaza 'far too high', says Blinken
  • UN to be allowed into northern Gaza for assessment mission
  • Herzog says ICJ case 'preposterous' in Blinken meeting
  • Hezbollah targets Israel’s northern command base
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 23,210, with 59,167 injured
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Smoke rises over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as seen from Rafah, during sustained Israeli air strikes. AFP

Smoke rises over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as seen from Rafah, during sustained Israeli air strikes. AFP

Updated: January 10, 2024, 3:02 AM