Israel-Gaza war live: Houthis target Red Sea shipping with 'complex attack'

<p><em>Thomas Watkins</em> reports</p><p>The Houthis fired a barrage of drones and missiles towards international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea on Tuesday but the "complex attack" was thwarted, the US military's Central Command said.</p><p>Centcom said Iran-backed Houthis fired 18 one-way attack drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile towards international shipping lanes where dozens of merchant vessels were transiting.</p><p>US forces used F/A-18s launched from the USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier and interceptors from three other ships. A Royal Navy guided-missile destroyer was also involved.</p><p>"This is the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since November 19. There were no injuries or damage reported," Centcom said in a statement.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/01/10/houthis-launch-complex-attack-targeting-red-sea-shipping/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Read more</a></p>