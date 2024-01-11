Sheikh Khaled approves medical city for women and children in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has approved the establishment of a specialised medical city dedicated to women and children’s health in Abu Dhabi.

It will bring together Sheikh Khalifa Medical City as a centre of excellence for paediatric care, the Corniche Hospital dedicated to women and newborns’ health, a rehabilitation complex and a mental health centre for women and children.

On a visit to the new site on Thursday, Sheikh Khaled said the plans represented a significant addition to Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem and enhance the emirate’s healthcare infrastructure.

He has also given directives to develop further high-quality, specialised facilities as part of an integrated and preventive healthcare system.

More than 200 doctors will be on hand at the centre of excellence, with 29 specialities – among them oncology, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, liver, kidney and bowel transplantation, gastroenterology and cardiac medicine.

The centre of excellence will have a capacity of 250 beds, including 10 for mental health services and 100 for long-term paediatric care. It will also work to advance research and innovation in the field of children's health to develop modern treatments.

Sheikh Khaled also approved plans to transfer the Corniche Hospital facilities to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

Scheduled to open in 2027, the relocated hospital will offer 205 beds, with 90 dedicated to children and 15 maternity wards.

Its team of more than 120 doctors and 460 nursing and midwifery specialists will provide care in obstetrics and gynaecology, fertility and assisted reproductive services, as well as women’s mental and general health.

The medical city will also be home to the Salma Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital, and a centre for women and children’s mental health.

Also attending the visit were Mansoor Al Mansoori, chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, secretary general of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; and Shaista Asif, co-founder and group chief executive of PureHealth.