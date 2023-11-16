UN Security Council adopts resolution for Gaza, UK MPs vote against ceasefire - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the UN Security Council has adopted a resolution calling for the protection of children and “extended humanitarian pauses” in Gaza.

The amendment for a ceasefire in Gaza brought forward by opposition MPs at the House of Commons at the UK parliament was rejected.

Israeli forces have carried out 553 strikes inside Lebanon between October 8 and November 10, according to new data compiled by a non-profit.

Electric air taxis, which can carry up to six passengers, are scheduled to begin testing in Dubai next year.