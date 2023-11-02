UN Secretary General 'appalled', UAE hospitals to treat Gazan children - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he “is appalled over the escalating violence in Gaza”, including the killing of Palestinians by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, which killed and wounded hundreds.

Hospitals in the UAE will treat 1,000 Palestinian children injured in the Israel-Gaza war. A statement said that the injured will be transported from Gaza and accompanied by their families.

Tennis player, Ons Jabeur announced that she is donating part of her WTA Finals prize money to help Palestinians after winning a tournament in Cancun on Wednesday.

Bassem Youssef returned to the Piers Morgan Uncensored show on Wednesday for an interview which he said sought to highlight the desperation of the Palestinian people to a western audience.