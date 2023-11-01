Jabalia refugee camp attack, Antony Blinken interrupted by protesters – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, many on social media are sharing videos from the immediate aftermath of last night’s Israeli attack on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp, which killed at least 50 Palestinians and wounded hundreds, leading to widespread condemnation.

Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have strongly condemned Israel's air strikes on the refugee camp.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is repeatedly interrupted in Congress by protesters demanding an immediate halt to Israel's offensive in the besieged Gaza Strip, with one of them shouting "Save the children of Gaza!"

Bolivia says it is breaking diplomatic ties with Israel.