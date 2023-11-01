Hundreds dead in Israeli air strikes on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israeli air strikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander, leaving medics struggling to treat the casualties.

The Israel military said the strike by fighter jets on Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, had killed Ibrahim Biari.

Israeli tanks have been active in Gaza for at least four days following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for an attack by Hamas on mostly Israeli civilians on October 7 and the taking of more than 200 hostages.

“[Biari] was very important, I would say even pivotal in the planning and the execution of the October 7 attack against Israel from the north-eastern parts of the Gaza Strip,” said Lt Col Jonathan Conricus.

Read More Street fighting in Gaza as Israeli troops push deep into the besieged territory

Dozens of Hamas combatants were in the same underground tunnel complex as Biari and were also killed when it collapsed in the attack, Lt Col Conricus said.

“And I understand that is also the reason why there are many reports of collateral damage and non-combatant casualties. We're looking into those as well,” he said.

Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed and 150 wounded in the refugee camp.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem denied that any senior commander was there and called the claim an Israeli pretext for killing civilians.

Israel and Hamas fighters engage in 'fierce battle' in Gaza

Hamas said there were 400 dead and wounded in Jabalia, which houses families of refugees from wars with Israel dating back to 1948. Reuters could not independently verify the reported casualty figures.

On Wednesday, Palestine Telecommunication Company, or Paltel, said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that communications and internet services had been completely cut off in Gaza after international access was disconnected again.

Paltel is Gaza's largest telecoms provider.

Two killed in occupied West Bank

The Israeli military killed two Palestinians, a teenager and a 70-year-old, during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Rawhi Rashid Sawafta, 70, died after being “shot in the face” in the city of Tubas, in the northern part of the West Bank, the Palestinian ministry said.

Nine Palestinians were wounded, two seriously, in clashes with Israeli forces during the raid, the ministry said.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli forces in civilian clothing had surrounded a house in Tubas before being joined by army reinforcements.