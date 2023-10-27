Gaza issues list of people killed in bombings and EU pushes for aid corridor – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

The Gaza Health Ministry issues a report that lists the names and ages of all those killed in Israeli air strikes during the current war.

During a summit in Brussels, EU leaders agree to call for the establishment of “humanitarian corridors and pauses” to get urgently needed aid into Gaza.

US President Joe Biden is in danger of alienating Arab and Muslim-American communities over his response to the Israel-Gaza war – and it could cost him re-election in 2024.

Many UAE federal government staff will work remotely and distance learning will return in all public schools across the country on Friday in response to adverse weather.