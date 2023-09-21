Saudi and Israel relations close to normalising, Central Bank borrowing rates - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said his country is moving closer to normalising relations with Israel and warned that if Iran gets a nuclear weapon then Riyadh will get one too.

The UAE Central Bank held its benchmark borrowing rate after the US Federal Reserve hit pause for the second time this year as core inflation and the labour market in the US slowed.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate, urged global leaders on Wednesday to take action on climate change, saying that the world is falling short and running out of time.

The remains of an ancient Egyptian temple to the god Amun and a sanctuary dedicated to the Greek goddess Aphrodite have been discovered in the Mediterranean Sea near the city of Alexandria.