Disease outbreak could grip Libya's Derna, 78th UN General Assembly - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Fears are growing that a disease outbreak could grip flood-stricken Derna as sanitation and water treatment services across Libya collapse.

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the largest yearly gathering of world leaders and high-ranking diplomats, is taking place in New York this week amid international crises and as the organisation comes under increased scrutiny.

UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi is scheduled to return to the Emirates on Monday after completing six-months aboard the International Space Station.

The UN has criticised Iran's move to bar about a third of the international nuclear watchdog's most experienced inspectors assigned to the country.