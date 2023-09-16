IAEA condemns Iranian decision to bar some inspectors

The UN has criticised Iran's move to bar about a third of the international nuclear watchdog's most experienced inspectors assigned to the country.

Iran's move is a response to calls at the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors this week for Tehran to cooperate immediately with the IAEA on issues including explaining uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

"I strongly condemn this disproportionate and unprecedented unilateral measure which affects the normal planning and conduct of Agency verification activities in Iran", said Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA.

Mr Grossi said that, while the move was permitted under the NPT Safeguards Agreement, it "openly contradicts the co-operation that should exist between the agency and Iran".

"Without effective co-operation, confidence and trust will continue to be elusive and the agency will not be in a position to discharge effectively its verification mandate in Iran", he added.

He called upon the Iranian government to reconsider its decision and to return to a path of co-operation with the IAEA at the "earliest opportunity".

Last week, the IAEA said in confidential reports that Iran had made "no progress" on several outstanding nuclear issues.

These include reinstalling IAEA monitoring cameras that Tehran had removed from its nuclear sites, or explaining the presence of man-made uranium particles found in Iran.

Mr Grossi also this month said hopes of a breakthrough after he visited Tehran in March have not materialised and could not "provide assurance that Iran's nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful".

Iran has separately flouted its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which the US abandoned under Donald Trump's presidency.

Talks on reviving the pact have been in limbo for more than a year. Western powers say Iran has no credible reason under a civilian programme to enrich uranium to 60 per cent, well above the deal's 3.67 per cent limit.