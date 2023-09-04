Iran and UN nuclear watchdog make no progress in safeguard talks

No progress has been made in talks between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog on outstanding safeguard issues, including unexplained uranium traces at undeclared sites, according to two reports by the agency.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has slowed its enrichment of uranium at nearly weapons-grade levels.

Iran's stock of uranium enriched to up to 60 per cent purity – close to weapons grade – continued to grow compared with the previous quarter, but at a far slower rate than in previous counts, one of the IAEA's confidential reports to member states said. Some of the material has been diluted, the report said.

The IAEA report said Iran has 121.6kg of uranium enriched to 60 per cent. In May a report put the stockpile of 60 per cent uranium at just over 114kg. It had 87.5kg in February.

It is a technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent.

The nuclear watchdog has a number of agreements with countries to monitor their nuclear programmes and ensure they are for civilian purposes only, or for existing nuclear powers, to ensure their technology isn't transferred to military programmes.

These are known as safeguard agreements.

The IAEA also hasn't been able to access surveillance camera footage since February 2021 under Iranian restrictions, while the only recorded data since June 2022 has been from cameras at a workshop in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

Iran has insisted its programme is peaceful, but IAEA director general Rafael Grossi has warned Tehran has enough enriched uranium for “several” nuclear bombs if it chose to build them.