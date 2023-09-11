Morocco earthquake aid, multibillion shipping corridor announced at G20 – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Morocco accepts offers of aid from four countries after an earthquake killed at least 2,122 people.

A multibillion-dollar rail and shipping corridor linking India, the Middle East and Europe is announced at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, approves plans to revamp the city’s marine transport, expand services and add new vessels to ferry millions of passengers by 2030.

Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales says he will resign from his position following the controversy over him kissing a player on the women's World Cup team.