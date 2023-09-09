UAE to send aid to Morocco as earthquake death toll rises

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the urgent transportation of relief materials to Morocco after a deadly earthquake struck near Marrakesh on Friday night.

Sheikh Mohamed directed the opening of an air bridge on Saturday to assist the country, where the death toll has now risen to more than 600.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, instructed the emirate's police rescue and ambulance teams to assist those working to find victims of the quake.

He also directed the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation and its affiliates to provide all relief needed by those affected, including food and shelter equipment.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 A woman reacts standing in front of her house damaged by an earthquake in the old city in Marrakesh. AFP

The disaster struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains about 72 kilometres south-west of Marrakesh just after 11pm local time. The magnitude 6.8 quake's epicentre was at a depth of 18.5km.

The tremor toppled buildings and sent people fleeing their homes in several cities.

Global leaders have been reaching out and offering their condolences.

Sheikh Mohamed shared a message on Saturday saying that the UAE stood with all of those affected.

“I extend my deepest condolences to my brother King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco over the devastating earthquake that struck the country,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

I extend my deepest condolences to my brother King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco over the devastating earthquake that struck the country. We in the UAE stand with the Kingdom of Morocco during this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery ahead to all those affected. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 9, 2023

“We in the UAE stand with the Kingdom of Morocco during this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery ahead to all those affected.”

Morocco experiences frequent earthquakes. Its last major tremor was in 2004, and killed 628 people.