Mourning villagers in Morocco say earthquake felt 'like it was doomsday'

Villagers across Morocco have been left surrounded by devastation – with some saying all they can do now is pray – after an earthquake left thousands dead across the country.

The 6.8-magnitude quake late on Friday sent people fleeing from their homes, destroying mountain villages and ancient cities across Morocco.

More than 2,000 people were killed, with the death toll expected to rise on Monday.

Residents of the remote village of Moulay Brahim in the Atlas Mountains were suddenly surrounded by devastation, with dozens reportedly dead, scores of homes crumpled and walls reduced to rubble.

The rural community of fewer than 3,000 people stands about 45km north-east of the quake's epicentre and slightly more than an hour's drive from Marrakesh.

Popular with tourists, the village comprises clay brick and cinder block homes, many of which are no longer standing or safe to inhabit. Fallen walls exposed the inside of damaged homes, their rubble sliding down hills, AP reported.

“We felt a huge shake like it was doomsday,” said villager Ayoub Toudite. “Ten seconds and everything was gone.”

Student Abdelfattah El Akari, 19, said the quake felt like it went on for more than a minute.

“The ground moved and homes cracked,” he said.

People react during the funeral of two victims of the deadly earthquake, in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. Reuters

Chaos and terror followed as frightened villagers sought safety in the streets. When they returned to their neighbourhoods, some used bare hands to clear debris and start pulling out bodies, one after another.

People gathered and cried outside a community health centre as news trickled in of more deaths.

Search crews peered into crevices looking for more casualties or people in need of rescue following the biggest earthquake to hit the country in 120 years.

The majority of the deaths, at least 2,012 as of Saturday night, were in Marrakesh and five provinces near the epicentre, with at least 2,059 more people injured, including 1,404 critically, the Interior Ministry reported.

'The village is dead'

In the village of Tikht, previously home to at least 100 families, dozens of mourning residents and soldiers gathered at the ruins. Several said they could not remember any previous earthquake in the area, AFP reported.

“It wasn't something people here thought about when building their houses,” said Abdelrahman Edjal, 23, a student who lost most of his family in the disaster.

Another villager, Mohssin Aksum, 33, said “life is finished here … the village is dead”.

Authorities in Moulay Brahim tempered expectations with warnings that many areas remained too fragile to enter, while there was still a risk of aftershocks that could destroy whatever remained standing.

A minaret looming above Moulay Brahim was severely damaged and appeared at risk of toppling if nudged by another tremor.

Hours after the tragedy, with sunlight exposing the extent of the damage, a procession of hundreds accompanied more than a dozen blanket-covered bodies to the town square.

Men knelt on rugs and prayed for the dead during a brief funeral before carrying them to a hillside cemetery. According to Islamic custom, burial should happen quickly after death.

Distraught parents sobbed into phones to tell loved ones about losing their children.

Villagers erected a large tent in the square, traditionally used for joyous occasions like weddings. In the coming days, the space will serve a much more sombre role as a shelter for those who no longer have homes.

Mr Toudite and other villagers appealed for help.

“People are suffering here very much. We are in dire need of ambulances. Please send us ambulances to Moulay Brahim. The matter is urgent,” Mr Toudite implored on Saturday. “Please save us.”

Damaged hotel in Moulay Ibrahim, near the epicentre of the earthquake in Morocco. AP

The town also is in need of food and tents for people who have no place to go but the streets, he said.

The town's economy depends on agriculture and tourism. Time will tell how soon visitors will return to a place that has stood for centuries.

Moulay Brahim is named after a Moroccan Sufi saint who practised a form of Islam valuing peace, love and tolerance, emphasising inward meditation to reach a connection with God.

The townspeople speak a combination of Arabic and Tachelhit, Morocco’s most widely spoken indigenous language.

Hassan Ait Belhaj, who owns several rental properties in Moulay Brahim, said the buildings were not designed for such violent quakes and wondered how long it would take for the area to recover.

The Moroccan military deployed aircraft, helicopters and drones. Emergency services mobilised aid efforts to the hardest-hit areas, but roads leading to the mountain region around the epicentre were jammed with vehicles and blocked with fallen rocks, slowing rescue efforts.

Traversing the unpaved roads through the rugged High Atlas Mountains was difficult long before Friday’s earthquake.

Along a steep motorway crowded by ambulances, taxis and Red Cross workers, Labira Lahcen nursed a bandaged wound on his hand that was injured by falling debris. He pronounced himself lucky his injuries were not more severe.

Doctors picked shards of debris out of people’s feet and treated patients with surface wounds. The more critically injured were whisked away to a hospital near Marrakesh, 60km to the north.

“Since the earthquake, we’ve worked almost continuously,” Abdelhakim Ait Idan, a Moulay Brahim doctor, said Saturday afternoon, more than 14 hours after the quake hit the village.

When Hamza Lamghani felt the tremble, he and his family darted outside. Then the lights went out. People used mobile phones as torches. When it seemed safe to move, Mr Lamghani and his family found their home and district reduced to rubble.

Five of his closest childhood friends had perished, he said. Still in shock, he walked from the square filled with evacuees. “There’s nothing to do but pray.”