Climate talks between UAE and EU presidents, Beirut explosion lawsuit dismissed - Trending

On today's episode, President Sheikh Mohamed reviewed global efforts to combat climate change during talks in Abu Dhabi with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

A US court has denied an energy company's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed on behalf of nine victims of the deadly port explosion in Beirut three years ago.

Sudan's military chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan has issued a decree dissolving the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group his troops have been fighting since April.

New Delhi is geared up to welcome more than 40 world leaders and international delegates at the weekend, as they congregate for the final summit of the year's G20 events under India's presidency.