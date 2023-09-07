Sudan's Abdel Fattah Al Burhan flies to Qatar on third foreign trip in two weeks

Sudan's military leader Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan flew to Qatar on Thursday, his third foreign trip in the last two weeks. He visited South Sudan earlier this week and Egypt late last month.

The military-led, ruling Sovereignty Council said Gen Al Burhan would discuss the situation in Sudan and regional developments in his talks in Doha with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim.

Gen Al Burhan, who chairs the council, appears to be trying to rally regional support at a time when the army is locked in a ruinous war against a rival paramilitary. The war, centred in Khartoum and the western Darfur region, has created a massive humanitarian crisis, with more than five million people displaced.

His foreign trips also lend Gen Al Burhan international legitimacy at a time when the rival Rapid Support Forces and its commander, Gen Mohamed Dagalo, are coming under growing criticism for possible war crimes and large scale looting in Khartoum and Darfur.

Gen Al Burhan's trip to Qatar comes only hours after he issued a decree dissolving the RSF, a move that could negatively impact peace negotiations.